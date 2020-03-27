The North County Recycling Center and Landfill and the Lovelace Road Transfer Station will be closed to the public until further notice, the San Joaquin County Department of Public Works announced on Friday.
The sites will continue to accept commercially collected garbage, county officials said, adding that changes were made to ensure that the Public Works Department has sufficient staffing to continue to landfill the county’s garbage throughout the current health emergency.
“While commercial garbage collection is considered an essential service during the COVID-19 declaration, local junk disposal is not,” said Kathy Miller, Chair of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. “We made the decision to close two of our landfills to the general public in order to protect the health and lives of county sanitation staff as well as local residents.”
With the temporary closure of the two landfill sites, Public Works Director Kris Balaji noted that instances of illegal dumping of trash have unfortunately increased.
“During this countywide emergency, we encourage residents to come together to take care of each other, our community and the environment,” Balaji said. “Even though the Lovelace Road and North County facilities are closed to the public, residents can still bring their junk and unwanted items to the Foothill Landfill and Tracy Disposal sites which can safely accommodate garbage disposal from the general public.”
The Foothill Sanitary Landfill is located at 6484 N. Waverly Road, Linden. You can contact the landfill at 209-887-3969.
The Tracy Material Recovery & Solid Waste Transfer Facility is located at 30703 South MacArthur Drive, Tracy. You can contact the Tracy facility at 209-832-2355.