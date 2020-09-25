A San Marino resident arrested this week for illegally transporting firearms into California has been determined to have ties to a Lodi-area vineyard, where he reportedly stored a large stockpile of illegally purchased firearms and conducted training exercises for “civil disorders.”
Benjamin Jong Ren Hung, 28, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of conspiracy to transport firearms across state lines and making a false statement in acquiring firearms, according to a media release from the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of California.
Hung is the son of Isaac and Celia Hung, president and secretary, respectively, of 157 California Reserve, Inc.
The couple have owned a vineyard at 21200 N. Davis Road since 2013, of which federal investigators said Benjamin Hung was using as a training camp to prepare for the engagement in civil disorders, according to the U.S. Attorney’s media statement.
The Hungs’ company, based in San Marino, also purchased a nine-acre piece of property on the northwest corner of Turner and Lower Sacramento roads — across from the old General Mills plant — in 2017, with the intent of transforming the site into a boutique hotel with commercial retail space and a residential apartment building.
According to a federal complaint filed in Los Angeles District Court Monday, the Hungs also own a home about 4.5 miles south of the vineyard.
A phone call to a number listed as owned by Isaac and Celia Hung was not returned.
According to a federal complaint filed in Los Angeles District Court Monday, Pasadena Police Department officers arrested Benjamin Hung on May 31 after he intentionally drove his pick-up truck into a crowd of protesters.
The crowd was able to scatter and no injuries were reported, the complaint states.
Officers searched Hung’s truck and found a loaded semi-automatic handgun, several high-capacity magazines leaded with ammunition, an 18-inch machete, $3,200 in cash, a long metal pipe and a megaphone, according to the complaint.
Hung allegedly acquired the gun from a friend who had purchased the weapon in Oregon, and then brought it to California. He allegedly purchased three other handguns in Oregon earlier this year, and amassed other weapons and tactical equipment from suppliers across the country.
Investigators say Hung was using the Davis Road vineyard as a training camp and firing range to engage in civil disorders, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The complaint states Hung was purchasing the firearms and equipment and shipping them to Lodi prior to his May 31 arrest.
According to footnotes in the complaint, Hung had explained to a friend via email that he enjoyed shooting in Lodi because there is a long and flat range to shoot.
The complaint further states that during email conversations with friends, plans were made that if things “went down” they would rendezvous in Lodi, make a bunker and not surrender to any potential intruders.
Investigators interviewed vineyard neighbors, the complaint states, who confirmed they had heard gunfire in the area as recently as Sept. 9. Neighbors said the gunfire would last about two hours and occur twice a month.