Walk For the Health of it returns to Lodi streets

Last year, the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation’s annual Walk For the Health of It was scaled down and held at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club due to COVID-19 restrictions.
But now that the state has reopened and community events are once again held, the annual walk through central Lodi will return to its regular site on May 7.
“Last year was a wonderful event, but we broke into groups and walked different nine-hole courses,” foundation president Wayne Craig said. “This year we’re very excited to be back to normal and to be able to walk from the hospital and near Downtown Lodi.”
This is the 31st year the foundation has hosted the Walk For the Health of It, with proceeds going toward equipment, technology or supplies for Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.
Proceeds this year will be used to purchase a Mini C-Arm X-ray machine for extremity surgeries such as the hand, wrists, arms, legs, ankles and hips.
The Mini C-Arm is much smaller than standard X-ray machines, and can be moved without the need for an X-ray technician, resulting in expedited surgery times, reduced costs and lower radiation exposure to patients and staff.
Craig said the foundation is “going over the top” to put on the walk, siting a variety of displays for the hospital along the walking route, as well as inviting Animal Friends Connection to offer pet adoptions.
There will also be a “poker run” where attendees will be able to pick up playing cards at various stations along the walk, and when they make it to the finish line at the hospital, they can see if their “hand” earns them a prize.
As many as 1,200 adults and youngsters are expected to walk the 5K course, which begins at the rear of the hospital on Fairmont Street, then traverses to Cardinal Street and up Crescent Avenue to Oak Street.
From there, participants head to California Street and make their way to Pine Street, where they will travel south on Sunset Drive and return to Oak Street.
Participants will walk to Orange Avenue, onto Walnut Street and return to Crescent Avenue, turning right onto York Street and finishing the walk where it began on Fairmont Avenue.
Something new to the walk will be a green light monitor at the intersection of Crescent and Lodi avenues.
“Because of staff concerns, we decided to post a monitor there to make sure everyone crosses with the green light,” Craig said. “We’ve always had people along the course, but that intersection can be dangerous sometimes, and when you have people crossing against the light, it can be a problem.”
The walk will also feature a one-mile route that begins at the same starting point as the 5k, but traverses Cardinal Street, South Avena Avenue, Crescent Avenue and York Street.
To register for volunteer or the walk, or for more information, visit www.lmhfoundation.oeg/walk-2022.html.
