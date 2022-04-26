New restaurant proposed for vacant Lodi Avenue building

The former home of a fast food chain that has long been vacant may soon have a new tenant.
The Lodi Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee will consider approving a proposed redevelopment of a vacant building at 14 W. Lodi Ave., and the Lodi Planning Commission will consider approving a conditional use permit for the project this week.
The building was once home to Long John Silver’s, which closed in 2015, and according to Wednesday’s SPARC agenda, is in “relatively poor” condition, with peeling paint and the doors and windows boarded up.
Applicant David J. Elliott proposed to remodel the building for a new Rally’s drive-through restaurant, a fast-food chain specializing in burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and French fries.
According to the staff report, the applicant does not plan to change the footprint of the building, but its exterior will undergo a complete overhaul, as well as remove entrance onto the site from a nearby alleyway.
The peaked roof will be converted into a flat top, and the walls of the building will feature black and white checkers similar to the pattern of a checkered racing flag, with red trim and some red checkers.
There will be no indoor seating. Rather, vehicles will enter the site from Lodi Avenue and make their way into two side-by-side lanes to order. The two lanes merge into one as customers prepare to pay, and then vehicles will exit back on to Lodi Avenue, according to the planning commission agenda.
Founded in Louisville, Ky., in 1986, Rally’s merged with a similar chain called Checkers in 1999. The company operates 317 locations in 28 states, primarily in the Midwest and South.
There are 42 locations in California, most of which are in the southern half of the state. However, there are locations in Citrus Heights and Sacramento.
If approved, Rally’s would be the latest fast food chain from outside the region to take up digs in Lodi. Last year, a Raising Cane’s — a Lousiana-based chain which specialized in fried chicken strips — opened on Kettleman Lane near South Lower Sacramento Road.
The SPARC will also consider design plans for the Lumina Subdivision in Reynolds Ranch Planned Development area, and the planning commission will also consider a permit for alcohol sales at the Sabor restaurant, located at 1413 S. Church St.
Wednesday’s SPARC meeting begins at 5:15 p.m. and the planning commission meeting begins at 7 p.m. Both will be held at Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St., and both will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.
To learn more about Rally’s visit www.rallys.com.
