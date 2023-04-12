A new online report of the worst commutes ranks the Stockton metro area as one of the places to avoid if you hate traffic.
Hire A Helper, a moving service provider, released its “Cities to Avoid if You hate Commuting” study, which said Stockton was the second-worst mid-sized metropolitan area in the country for traffic, behind Port St. Lucie, Fla.
A mid-sized metro area is considered one with a population between 350,000 and 999,999.
The Stockton metro area includes Lodi, Tracy and Manteca, and received a 92.3% composite score based on average commute time, population density and the various times motorists leave for work, among other factors.
According to the report, 95.7% of households in the Stockton area have access to a vehicle, and more than 85% of motorists use their own vehicle.
The average time on the road between destinations is 27.4 minutes, the report states.
The Modesto area, which includes Ceres, Turlock and Riverbank, ranked the third-worst midsize metropolitan area to drive, according to the report.
The average commute time in the Modesto area is 31.4 minutes and more than 87% of motorists use their own vehicle.
However, the report says one out of every four Modesto residents works outside Stanislaus County, and their average commute time — one way — is 100 minutes.
Vallejo and the Santa Rosa area, which includes Petaluma, ranked fourth and 10th among worst midsize metro areas for driving, according to the report.
Among large metro areas, the Sacramento, Roseville, and Folsom area, which also includes Galt, is ranked the 23rd worst place to drive, while the Bay Area ranked 15th.
The Los Angeles, Long Beach and Anaheim area ranked eighth, while the Riverside, San Bernadino and Ontario area ranked second behind Orlando.
Overall, California is ranked eighth among the worst states to drive, while Florida is considered the very worst.
