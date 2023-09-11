WOODBRIDGE — The Lodi Elks’ annual Trunk or Treat will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at the lodge, 19079 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Woodbridge.

This year, the Elks are looking for local nonprofit organizations to create or sponsor trunks for the event. Interested organizations are asked to email emp931@comcast.net.

