WOODBRIDGE — The Lodi Elks’ annual Trunk or Treat will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at the lodge, 19079 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Woodbridge.
This year, the Elks are looking for local nonprofit organizations to create or sponsor trunks for the event. Interested organizations are asked to email emp931@comcast.net.
Black & Gold gala fundraiser to be held at Delta College
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Delta College Foundation invites the public to the Black & Gold gala at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the college, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton.
Tours of the campus will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the quad. The program starts at 7 p.m. at Danner Hall. Students, alumni, staff and programs will be featured throughout the evening.
Proceeds will help the foundation establish scholarships, support student assistance programs, and enhance academic programs.
