LODI — A Lodi High School student was arrested Friday afternoon after assaulting a Lodi Police Department officer responding to a disturbance call.
Lodi Police Department said it responded to a disturbance on a bus at Lodi High School at about 2:20 p.m.
Students were removed from the bus when officers arrived on scene, police said.
The student who caused the disturbance assaulted the officer who attempted to contact him on the bus, police said. The officer suffered a minor injury, and the student was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Lane striping along Highway 12 to cause delays starting today
LODI — The California Department of Transportation will conduct one-way traffic control at various locations for striping operations on Highway 12 from Tower Parkway in Lodi to the Calaveras County line. Work will occur as follows:
• One-way traffic control in both directions from Tower Parkway and Glasscock Road to Lower Sacramento Road, Sunday to Sept. 13 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Closure of the left lane in both directions from Lower Sacramento Road to Highway 99, Sunday to Sept. 13 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• One-way traffic control in both directions from Highway 99 to Guild Avenue, Sunday to Sept. 13 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Moving closure in both directions from Bruella Road to the Calaveras County line, Sunday to Sept. 13 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Motorists should expect 10-minute delays, and alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, or materials and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Road work in both directions on Highway 99 to begin Saturday
LODI — The California Department of Transportation will close various lane and ramps in both directions along Highway 99 from Main Street in Ripon to Acampo Road for construction and maintenance work. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.
Work will occur as follows:
• Closure of the left lane on northbound Highway 99 at Kettleman Lane, Sunday to Sept. 13 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Intermittent full on and off-ramp closures on southbound Highway 99 at Acampo Road, Sunday to Sept. 13 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Motorists should expect up to 10-minute delays, and alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
This work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and materials, and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Dutch Bros. in this area raise $10,408 for kidney patient
LODI — Dutch Bros. Coffee locations across Sacramento, Elk Grove and Lodi held a fundraiser on Monday for Mai Tran who is in need a kidney transplant.
Tran is the mother of an assistant store manager at the Elk Grove Dutch Bros., 8841 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove.
The Dutch Bros. locations donated $1 from each drink sold raising $10,408, which will go towards medical expenses for Tran.
— Oula Miqbel
City of Galt receives household hazardous waste grant
GALT — The City of Galt was approved for a household hazardous waste grant, which will fund the installation of a drive-through household battery drop off box.
This grant will make it possible for residents to have a place to recycle household batteries in Galt, which will help prevent fires in landfills and the local transfer station from improperly disposed of batteries.
This funding opportunity was made available by the California Department of Resources and Recovery.
— Oula Miqbel
Local fire departments to host Hands-Only CPR Training
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services and the San Joaquin County Fire Chiefs Association, are hosting Hands-Only CPR Training, for National Preparedness Month.
The free family-friendly events will be held at multiple times and locations on, Sept. 14.
The locations will be:
• Lathrop Fire Station, 19001 Somerston Parkway, Lathrop — 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
• Linden Lions Club, 5041 N. Market St., Linden — 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
• Mokelumne Rural Fire District, 13157 Brandt Road, Lockeford — 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
• Montezuma Fire Station, 2405 S. “B” St., Stockton — 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
• Ripon Fire Station, 142 S. Stockton Ave., Ripon — 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
• Woodbridge Fire Station, 400 E. Augusta St., Woodbridge — 9 a.m. 10 a.m. and 11a.m.
• Mountain House Fire Station, 911 S. Tradition St., Mountain House — 9 a.m.
• French Camp McKinley Fire District, 310 E. French Camp Road, French Camp — 9 a.m.
This class teaches hands-only CPR and what to do when someone is choking.
This is not a certificate course, but participants get hands-on experience with the basics needed to help save a life.
This is a great opportunity for families to get involved with preparing for disaster. Other tips include creating an emergency kit or developing an emergency plan.
To learn more about the event, contact county Emergency Planner Tiffany Heyer, by calling 209-953-6200 or by emailing theyer@sjgov.org
— Oula Miqbel
University of the Pacific hosts FBI career information session
STOCKTON — The University of the Pacific Career Services Center will host a public information session for students interested in working at the FBI, from noon to1 p.m. on Sept. 12, in the Janet Leigh Theatre, 3601 Pacific Ave, Stockton.
The special information session will allow students the opportunity to work with FBI agents and learn about the FBI experience, ask questions, and learn about both internships and full-time opportunities.
For more information about this event or to sign-up and reserve a seat email www.pacific.edu/careers
— Oula Miqbel
Mosquito spraying set for rural east Lodi today or Sunday
LODI — The San Joaquin Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct ground spraying using DeltaGard or Evergreen 5-25 today or Sunday between 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. in a portion of rural east Lodi between East Sargent Road in the north and East Harney Lane in the south; and between one mile east of Tully Road in the east to Tully Road in the west.
For more information or for maps of the spray area, visit sjmosquito. org.
— Wes Bowers