As more Lodi residents are staying home, a few local organizations are helping out by providing meals, delivery of essential groceries and other necessities, and even childcare.
The Commons Lodi, A Project by PIC, has posted to their Facebook page asking Lodi to spread awareness of services they’re providing the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think people are commenting on the situation, seeing it as fear mongering, but preparedness is very different from fear mongering,” founder Natalie Bowman said.
The Commons currently has 20 volunteers willing to shop and deliver necessities to seniors and those at risk. Bowman said they have not received many requests, and are hoping neighbors and other organizations will notify each other about the service.
The organization is currently asking for donations of any necessities that are being hoarded, such as toilet paper, rice, beans, milk and bread.
“Those are the things that are totally gone. We are asking people to share,” Bowman said.
Another service provided is childcare, either at The Commons’ facility or in home. Mandated reporters such as teachers and medical professionals only are being asked to volunteer, for the sake of accountability.
The facility is not grouping more than 10 students as a precaution, and educational resources are on hand to be productive during the day.
Those interested in these services can contact the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thecommonslodi.
The Salvation Army Lodi Corps will continue its normal services during the pandemic, but is canceling some of its special events and social functions.
Tonight, the annual fundraising dinner has been canceled. There are plans to reschedule; however, this will affect funds into the near future.
“We’re just desperate to have the community to support us,” Maj. Mark Thielenhaus said.
According to Thielenhaus, hundreds of meals served every night will be affected. All but five church groups have canceled volunteering for the dinners offered at the shelter, since church members tend to be seniors and children.
The culinary arts training program has filled the space left by church volunteers as best they can. For sanitary purposes, the kitchen will do a double scrub of “everything kitchen related,” Thielenhaus said. Trained culinary students will take care of sanitation.
As schools close for longer than the regularly scheduled spring break, the Salvation Army will also extend the “no child left hungry” program. This program services children who rely on free meals in school. Thielenhaus said they will extend the program for as long as schools stay closed.
In preparation for possible infected customers, the shelter is setting up segregated rooms in both men’s and women’s areas for quarantine.
They plan to meet with a San Joaquin County representative of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find out if the facilities need to prepare any additional precautions.
“I can’t imagine they will recommend anything new,” Thielenhaus said.
The Salvation Army is asking for donations of hand sanitizer and masks. The corps has ordered some in bulk, but the company they ordered from was already on backorder as of Monday.
Grace and Mercy Charitable Foundation is serving meals and providing food boxes to those in need. The cafe is closed, but meals and boxes can be picked up at the patio area and from the back door.
Please call and leave a message at 209-224-5273 to schedule a pickup.
The nonprofit is also looking for volunteers, especially students, to help sort donations that have come in.
Local heating and air company Blackwell Services is also offering to pick up groceries and necessities for any senior citizens, people with disabilities or anyone who is immunocompromised, time permitting, in the Lodi, Lockeford, Acampo and Morada area.
“We’re just trying to help everybody out that is in need,” the company said.
People can pay for the cost of their items via PayPal or Venmo apps instead of cash; pickup of items and delivery will be provided free of charge by Blackwell Services as a service to the community.
Contact the company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Blackwellheatandair or call 209-369-0991.
Lodi Living Editor K. Cathey contributed to this report.
If you are a local business or nonprofit organization not included in this story and are offering assitance to homebound residents, email kyla@lodinews.com with information for a second listing to run later this week.