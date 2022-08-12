LODI — Lodi police officers conducted a DUI and driver license checkpoint from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 to 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 on the 400 block of East Lockeford Street.
According to the Lodi Police Department, 190 vehicles were contacted during the checkpoint, and two drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license.
DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.
The department will hold another checkpoint in the near future, police said.
San Joaquin County supes seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 2.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the Oct. 4 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
• Behavioral Health Board — One family representative.
• Civil Service Commission — One fourth supervisorial district representative.
• Council for Quality Education and Care of Children — One child care provider representative.
• In-Home Supportive Services Advisory Commission — One “other” representative.
• Lodi Community Center Advisory Board — One low-income respresentative.
• Morada Municipal Advisory Council — Two positions.
• Resource Conservation District — Four director positions.
• San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District — One board of supervisors appointment.
• Workforce Development Board — One labor organization representative.
