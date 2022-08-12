LODI — Lodi police officers conducted a DUI and driver license checkpoint from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 to 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 on the 400 block of East Lockeford Street.

According to the Lodi Police Department, 190 vehicles were contacted during the checkpoint, and two drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license.

