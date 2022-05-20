Although two teams lost in Lodi Unified School District’s Unified Basketball Special Olympics event this week, everybody left the court as winners.
Bear Creek, Lodi and Tokay high schools came together at the latter’s gymnasium Thursday morning to welcome and support the special needs communities from all three campuses.
Todd Herrington, Tokay’s adapted PE specialist, said the schools play each other once during the year, and that Thursday’s game are the culminating showcase in which the third- and fourth-place teams face off, while the first- and second-place teams go head to head.
Herrington’s Tigers took on Bear Creek’s “B” team at 10:45 a.m. in the third-place game.
“It was great getting both schools together and having a friendly rivalry,” he said. “It’s fun seeing all the different general ed and special ed students merging together as one.”
Ball possession throughout the game was almost even, as the Tigers and Bruins raced from one end of the court to the other, regardless if any buckets were scored.
Lineups were changed every few minutes so every student on each team had a chance to play.
Tokay defeated the Bruins 38-32, and players on both squads received medals for their participation and efforts before shaking hands for a game well-played.
Alexxis Isquierdo got things going for the Tigers by winning the tip-off to start the game, and scored 10 points.
“Yes, I had fun,” she said afterward. “I like playing and shooting.”
Megan Tipton had a broad smile on her face after the game, and said she loved playing.
“I liked picking (stealing),” she said.
Bear Creek’s “A” team took on Lodi for the second game between the top two squads.
The Bruins came out swinging, amassing a 24-2 lead by the end of the first half. The Flames appeared to get their bearings in the second frame. However, they came up short at the final buzzer 42-16.
Special education teacher Jeff Pepper coached the Lodi team, and said the kids always have a great time.
“They’re excited leading up to it and they love practicing,” he said. “We get to know the players on the other team a little bit from different events, and it’s really a fun environment and fun opportunity to come out and have a good time.”
Anthony Moore was still full of energy after a game filled with running up and down the court.
“I tried to dunk it, and it was hard,” he said.
The Unified Basketball Special Olympics was created by former Lodi High assistant principal Erin Aitken in 2018 to promote camaraderie between the district’s special needs students and those without disabilities.
Each team has a handful of students without disabilities who help their special needs teammates by passing the ball to them and encouraging them to take shots. A season lasts about a month before the culminating double-header, which is played at a different school each year.
