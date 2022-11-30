With his re-election bid hanging in the balance, Rich Lozano has moved ahead of Tom Silva for the third and final open seat on the Galt City Council.

Trailing by a handful of votes since election night, Lozano has edged past Silva, a Galt Joint Union School District trustee, in the latest results update by Sacramento County. Lozano has tallied 2,955 votes (18%), with Silva just 16 votes behind (2,939, 18%).