Two new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in San Joaquin County, officials with Public Health Services announced on Thursday afternoon.
In addition to the case announced Tuesday, the county now has three confirmed cases. Officials have declared a local public health emergency in response.
Contact-tracing investigations are underway to identify possible exposures, monitor for symptoms and limit the spread of the illness.
Public Health has not released any additional information about the three patients, including their cities of residence and where they are being treated.
The local health emergency declaration will allow the county to leverage additional resources and funding to ensure an appropriate response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The proclamation should not be considered a reason for heightened concern, officials said.
With the likelihood of additional cases of COVID-19 in San Joaquin County, health officials also announced today that public health response efforts will now focus on community mitigation measures, which means moving from more individually focused, labor-intensive “contact-tracing” and quarantine, to minimizing the impact of COVID-19 in the greater community. This will help to free up public health resources to protect the most vulnerable populations and care for severely ill patients.
Public Health encourages county residents to check the following websites and their social media accounts routinely:
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- San Joaquin County Public Health Services: www.sjcphs.org
Health officials advise county residents to follow prevention guidelines for COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases:
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Staying home when you are sick.
- Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash.
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Common symptoms of COVID-19 consist of fever, cough, and difficulty breathing/shortness of breath. Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and call their healthcare provider.
To speak with a public health nurse, call 209-468-3822.