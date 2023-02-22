LODI — A body found on the 100 block of North Cherokee Lane on Monday morning was identified Wednesday by the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office as 42-year-old Jason Roush.
LODI — A body found on the 100 block of North Cherokee Lane on Monday morning was identified Wednesday by the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office as 42-year-old Jason Roush.
The Lodi Police Department has not responded to inquiries about the death.
Roush’s body was reported by a witness at about 1:47 a.m. Monday, according to social media reports.
No other information was available Wednesday.
— Wes Bowers
Fire extinguished at Cal-Waste Transfer Station
LODI — At 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Lodi Fire Department responded to a fire at the Cal-Waste Transfer Station, 1333 E. Turner Road, Lodi.
Upon arrival, crews found a blaze in the garbage transfer area and used deck guns and hand lines to combat the fire.
Cal-Waste utilized their front-end loaders to remove the burning garbage from the transfer area so fire personnel could extinguish it. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
— Wes Bowers
