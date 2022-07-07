LODI — The Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., is offering free computer classes in the Computer Learning Center, July 13-20.
Each daily session runs about two and a half hours. Advance registration is required and seating is limited. For more information, send an email to CLCsignup@gmail.com or call the library on 209-333-5554.
• Windows 11 Essentials: July 13 and 20 at 10 a.m.
• Computer Basics: July 16 at 10 a.m.
• Advanced Microsoft Excel: July 18- 19 and July 25-26 at 10 a.m.
• Microsoft Word July 20-21 and July 27-28 at 12:30 p.m.
WID board meeting
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet at 9 a.m. on July 14 at the district office, 18750 North Lower Sacramento Road.
