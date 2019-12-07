‘Tis the season to sip, snack, shop, and explore, and for people looking to engage in the holidays, the Lodi Omega Nu chapter has you covered with the annual Holiday Home Tour Fundraiser.
Omega Nu is a local volunteer group of women dedicated to charitable work in the community. The group has been active in San Joaquin County since the Rho Eta chapter of Omega Nu was founded in 1900 in Stockton.
The Stockton chapter installed and sponsored the Alpha Delta chapter in Lodi in 1926.
Since its installation, the sorority group has hosted numerous charity events to raise money to help people in the Lodi community.
“The Home Tour is Omega Nu’s largest annual fundraiser and all proceeds from the event directly benefit Lodi area community programs and charities,” said Tracy Stoltman, Omega Nu’s parliamentarian.
The tour will feature five unique Lodi homes. Each house featured receives a $1,500 donation to any local charity or organization chosen by each homeowner according to Stoltman.
“We raise over $50,000 to $60,000 annually,” Stoltman said.
In the past, the home tour has supported local nonprofits including the World of Wonders Science Museum, San Joaquin Cancer Kids, Lodi House, the Salvation Army, and the Boys and Girls Club.
According to Stoltman, there are several charities that Omega Nu supports annually, which also receive donations by the group throughout the year.
This year local homeowners have selected to raise funds for San Joaquin Cancer Kids, PALS Animal Shelter, Lodi House, and Lodi Memorial Adult Day Services.
The Lodi chapter selects new homes to participate every year, and some homeowners reach out to the club and volunteer their homes for the tours.
“People send leads about homes to us every year, and I help do the site visits,” Stoltman said.
“There is a criterion we use for judging the home. We look at homes based on location, architecture, accessibility and parking,” she said.
Stoltman said the home tour committee always includes a house in Downtown Lodi and one in the country to make sure people get to explore the town.
“We offer a range of unique homes for people to draw a relatable sense of inspiration for holiday home décor that they can try and replicate,” she said.
The tour begins with a champagne brunch at Weibel Winery, which concludes at 2 p.m. The winery will stay open until 3 p.m. for people that would like to shop.
“For many people, this event kicks off the holiday season for them,” Stoltman said.
Boutique owners and specialty vendors will assemble at Weibel Winery and sell unique Christmas items such as home décor, jewelry, and holiday treats.
Weibel Winery has hosted the champagne brunch since 2016 and participated in the home tour as a featured home in 2017.
The homes are available to tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests are invited to attend a champagne brunch at the Weibel Family Winery that will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. The brunch will be catered by Addy’s Paella.
People looking to attend the holiday home tour can purchase tickets at Lodi House of Coffees or Boxwood Finch or online at shorturl.at/hoGUZ. Tickets are priced at $55 per ticket.