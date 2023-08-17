LOCKEFORD — The Mokelumne Rural Fire District will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the fire station, 13157 E. Brandt Road, Lockeford.
Residents can speak with firefighters, get a look at the department’s equipment, and watch some fire safety demonstrations.
A free hot dog or hamburger lunch will be provided by the Clements Lions Club.
Motorcycle group to host community event in Galt
GALT — The Independent Crew Motorcycle Club will host a community event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at 11375 Simmerhorn Road in Galt.
The event will feature door prizes, boxing, a hatchet throw, a strong man pole push, club-on-club tug-of-war, and an ice breaker challenge.
Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. For more information, call Gary at 209-598-9588.
San Joaquin Farm Bureau to hold health and safety committee meeting
STOCKTON — The Rural Health & Safety Committee of the San Joaquin Farm Bureau will hold a meeting over Zoom from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. Discussion will include future training sessions for fall and winter.
The committee is welcoming new members.
