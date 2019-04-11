LODI — When Lodi Police Officer Kris Valencia conducted a traffic stop on the 300 block of Mission Street on Tuesday, two of the three passengers were found to be on searchable probation.
Lodi Police K-9 Radar searched the exterior of the vehicle for drugs, and once inside of the vehicle Radar alerted to a backpack that contained more than $2,000 in cash and a large amount of drug paraphernalia, according to a post on the Lodi Police Department’s Facebook page.
The owner of the backpack, Lauren Williams, was found to be concealing methamphetamine and additional paraphernalia according to Lodi police and was arrested on suspicion of several drug-related charges.
— John Bays
Lodi Public Library to host diabetes classes
LODI — Lodi Public Library will host Diabetes Among Friends classes from April 24 to May 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Library Community Room at 201 W. Locust St.
The classes will be held over the course of five weeks and will help diabetics understand their disease and how to care for their health and improve their health conditions.
The classes are being held through a collaborative effort between the public library and Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.
More information can be found at http://library.lodi.gov
The classes will be offered with Spanish translations and those interested in translations are encouraged to call 209-333-3044.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Chamber of Commerce to host job fair April 27
LODI — The Lodi Chamber of Commerce will host a Sidewalk Job Fair on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to noon in front of the chamber office at 35 S. School St. in Lodi.
Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes and dress in business attire.
For businesses looking to hire, please email Marina Narvarte at MNarvarte@Lodi Chamber.com to receive booth space.
— Oula Miqbel
K-9 trial to honor fallen K-9 officer Niko on Saturday
LATHROP — The San Joaquin County Sheriff Department will host a K-9 trial on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Lathrop High School at 647 Spartan Way in Lathrop.
The trial honors fallen K-9 Officer Niko, who was killed in the line of duty on July 23, 2009.
The event is free to the public and people can meet and engage with the county K-9 unit.
— Oula Miqbel
RTD offers free rides to Earth Day event in Stockton
STOCKTON — San Joaquin Regional Transit District will offer a free shuttle service from San Joaquin Delta College to Stockton’s Earth Day Festival at Victory Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Decorated with art inspired by Vincent Van Gogh, RTD Van Go! vehicles will pick up passengers at Delta College’s Shima 1 bus stop and drop them off at Victory Park. Parking is free at Delta College on Sunday
Delta College is at 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton.
— John Bays
Death penalty sought for Golden State Killer suspect
SACRAMENTO — Prosecutors said Wednesday they will seek the death penalty for the man accused of being the Golden State Killer.
Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. is suspected of raping some 50 women and holding entire families hostage during a reign of terror throughout the state in the late 1970s, then progressing to murder.
The killer was given various names in each region, including the Visalia Ransacker, East Area Rapist, Creek Bed Killer and Original Night Stalker, before becoming known as the Golden State Killer.
He was arrested at his home in the Sacramento suburbs on April 24, 2018, just days after DNA samples surreptitiously gathered from him by law enforcement linked him to some of the crimes.
District attorneys met in a Sacramento office Wednesday to vote on whether to seek the death penalty. The decision in favor was unanimous, said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, in whose county DeAngelo is accused of killing four people in the early 1980s.
Prosecutors in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Sacramento counties agreed.
— Los Angeles Times