LODI — Lodi native Meggie Kwait (nee O’Dell) will be one of three teachers vying for the top spot inthe Jepoardy! Teachers Tournament Friday night. Kwait, a 2005 graduate of Lodi High School, is now a fifth and sixth grade teacher at Beit Rabban Day School in New York City.
Jeopardy airs at 7 p.m. tonight and Friday on ABC.
— Wes Bowers
Payment assistance programs expanded
LODI — The City of Lodi and Lodi Electric Utility are expanding the payment assistance program for electric bills to low-income and fixed-income residential customers through Aug. 31. Income-qualified and fixed-income account holders can now apply for two grant payments of as much as $110 in a six-month period.
The financial assistance was previously only available once every six months. Other program requirements have also been modified making it easier for customers to participate.
Low-income account holders arw also able to qualify a monthly discount of 30%, and fixed-income account holders can qualify for 5% off electric bills.
Additional information, including an application for the assistance program, is available at www.lodi.gov/911/Residential-Energy-Assistance-Programs. Completed applications may be delivered or mailed to the following locations for eligibility verification:
- The Salvation Army, 525 W. Lockeford Street Lodi, CA 95240
- Community Partnership for Families of San Joaquin, 118 N. Church St., Lodi, CA 95240
— Wes Bowers