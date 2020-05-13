STOCKTON — Three San Joaquin County waste facilities that were closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will re-open Wednesday morning, although with guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution allowing county public works to re-open the Lovelace Road Material Recovery Facility and Transfer Station, the North County Recycle Center and Landfill and the Household Hazardous Waste Facility.
“We’re taking a shot at this to see if our customers collaborate and cooperate with us,” public works director Kris Balaji told the supervisors Tuesday. “If we’re successful in getting the health and safety of both employees and customers assured, we’ll continue to keep these facilities open. But if something goes a little off, we’ll have to shut them down again.”
Customers at each facility will be strongly encouraged by staff to wear facial coverings while on the premises, as well as to adhere to social distancing and other applicable health orders, Balaji said.
In addition, staff will be checked daily for COVID-19 symptoms, he said, and their schedules and work environment will be modified to maintain social distancing.
Protective cashier screens are being installed at the facilities, and only electronic payments will be accepted, he said.
Customers at the North County Recycling Center will unload at the landfill face, and available bays at the Lovelace Road Material Recovery Facility will be reduced from 24 to 16 to ensure social distancing is followed.
Customers at Household Hazardous Waste facility will remain in vehicles while staff processes waste.
Residents are asked to have payment ready prior to arriving cashier stations, and to load vehicles so they can unload waste quickly and safely to avoid long wait times at each facility.
Waste items such as mattresses, tires appliances and electronics must be separated from regular waste prior to going to the facility. Customers can also store these items until operations return to normal.
Wait times at the North County Recycling Center and Foothill Landfill are anticipated to be relatively shorter than at the Lovelace Transfer Station, and residents are encouraged to visit all facilities during the week, rather than the weekend to avoid busy times.
“While the reopening of these facilities is great news, we want to remind county residents to be patient as the new physical distancing measures will decrease the number of customers each facility can handle per day and wait times may sometimes be longer than normal,” Board chair Kathy Miller said in a media statement released Tuesday afternoon.
“However, reopening the closed facilities will help augment current operations at the Foothill Landfill location and should provide ample capacity to handle increased public disposal as health orders are revised and community activities increase,” she said,
For more information about the facilities reopening, visit www.sjgov.org/solidwaste. You can also call the North County Recycle Center and Landfill at 209-887-3868, the Lovelace Road Material Recovery Facility and Transfer Station at 209-982-5770, or the Foothill Landfill at 209-887-3969.
The Household Hazardous Waste Facility can be contacted at 209-468-3066.