SAN FRANCISCO — San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar this week joined Gov. Gavin Newsom and six other current and former prosecutors in declaring the death penalty is unfair and racially biased.
“Each of us seeks a safe society in which our families can thrive,” Salazar said in a media statement Monday.
“We can achieve that righteous goal without using an archaic form of punishment that is riddled with errors,” she said. “We often see the re-victimization of families through the lengthy and costly appeals process for a method that has been proven to not deter violent crimes from happening.”
Newsom filed an amicus brief Monday in response to a request by the California Supreme Court about the constitutionality of California’s death penalty as it is applied.
Salazar and the six other prosecutors who supported Newsom’s filing are part of the newly-formed Prosecutors Alliance of California, which also filed an amicus brief stating the state’s death penalty system has resulted in arbitrary sentences in violation of the Constitution.
“California’s capital punishment scheme is now, and always has been, infected by racism,” Newsom said in the same media statement.
“Since its inception, the American death penalty has been disproportionately applied, first, to enslaved Africans and African Americans, and, later to free Black people, he said. “With this filing, we make clear that all Californians deserve the same right to a jury trial that is fair, and that it is a matter of life and death.”
Cristine Soto DeBerry, director of the Prosecutors Alliance of California, said this was the first time in California history that current and former prosecutors have argued that the state’s death penalty is arbitrarily imposed.
“There is a growing recognition among prosecutors that the way in which the death penalty is applied in California is unjust and that racial bias continues to be a very serious problem with regards to the race of the defendant, the race of the victims, and the racial composition of the juries,” she said. “This has prompted a number of district attorneys to question whether the death penalty should still be used at all.”
The governor’s brief was written by Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean of UC Berkeley School of Law, and Elisabeth Semel, Professor of Law and Director of the UC Berkeley School of Law Death Penalty Clinic.
The district attorneys’ brief was written by Steven L. Mayer of the law firm Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP., and states that “they unanimously believe that death sentences are arbitrarily imposed under the current California death penalty statutes… (and) the selection of defendants that receive the death penalty is influenced both by irrelevant factors, such as geography and whether the defendant is represented by a public defender or a court-appointed lawyer, and impermissible factors such as the race and ethnicity of the defendant and the victim.”
The district attorneys joining Salazar and Newsom in the briefs include Diana Becton of Contra Costa County; Chesa Boudin of San Francisco; Jeffrey Rosen of Santa Clara County. Former prosecutors include George Gascon of San Francisco and Gil Garcetti of Los Angeles.