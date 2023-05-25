Clements School Community Center gets $184K for renovations

The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved allocating $184,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for improvements and restoration at Clements School Community Center.

 WES BOWERS/NEWS-SENTINEL

CLEMENTS — The Clements School Community Center will soon undergo a much-needed makeover, thanks to federal pandemic recovery funding.

