Pacific Gas and Electric Co. on Friday alerted the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services of a possible power shutoff today near and around the community of Linden due to potential fire weather in the eastern part of the county.
The power shutoff is forecasted to begin at approximately 3 p.m. and last through at least 2 p.m. Monday. As many as 370 customers could be without power.
PG&E will open a community resource center at Valley Springs in the Round Table Pizza parking lot, located at 55 S. Highway 26, Valley Springs in Calaveras County. For the most up-to-date information in your language, please call 1-866-743-6589.
As part of preparedness efforts, PG&E is asking customers to:
• Update your contact information at PG&E online or by calling 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts, and emails, when possible, prior to, and during a power shutoff.
• Non-account customers of PG&E can sign up for alerts at PG&E online.
• Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration. For medical devices that need power contact your service vendor to set up a plan during an outage.
• Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.
• Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.
• Know how to manually open electric garage door openers and gates.
• Use a thermometer in the refrigerator and freezer so you know the temperature when power is restored. Throw out the food if the temperature is 40 degrees or higher.
• Get gas and cash before the power goes out. ATMs and gas stations may not be available during an outage.
For the most current news and information, including maps, follow San Joaquin County OES at SJReady.org, Facebook. com/SJCOES, Twitter @SJC_OES and by joining the Nextdoor neighborhood messaging service.