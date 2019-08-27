LODI — The Lodi Police Department is looking for Juan Contreras-Ramirez, 34, in connection with an attempted homicide that took place on Sunday around 7:45 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to the east alley of the 700 block of N. Pleasant Ave. in Lodi, after shots were fired hitting a victim hit.
Officers found a 33-year old male in the alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition. It appears the victim was in an argument with the suspect just prior to the shooting.
At this time the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
Contreras-Ramirez’s current whereabouts is unknown. He may be driving a gray Kia Sorento with a possible California license plate of 8CAG769.
Contreras-Ramirez is wanted for attempted homicide and should be considered armed and dangerous.
LPD is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this suspect or who may have information on this shooting to contact LPD at 209-333-6728 or Detective Perez at 209-333-6870. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. (Please reference LPD Case #19-5219)
— Oula Miqbel
S.J. deputies shoot, kill man pointing weapon
STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the report of an armed man standing in front of a home in the 2600 block of Florida Avenue in Stockton at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The caller told deputies the man was violating a restraining order, the Sheriff's Office said.
When deputies arrived, the man pointed his weapon at them, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital for surgery. He later died from his injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.
His identity is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.
The county's multi-agency protocol investigation has been initiated, and findings will be released in the near future.
— Wes Bowers
Code Steam offers video game design classes
LODI — Beginning Sept. 5, Code Steam will offer video game design classes to fifth- and eighth-grade students from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Thursdays at the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St.
Students will learn how to create their video games, from digital game boards to graphic novels.
The classes will be offered through Oct. 24. Students are encouraged to attend the weekly classes to complete their video game, as each class is dedicated to teaching students various aspects of game design.
For more information or to register, visit library.lodi.gov/746/codeSTEAM.
— Oula Miqbel
Woodbridge Fire District Board to meet today
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Fire District Board of Directors will hold a meeting at 10 a.m. today at the fire station, 400 E. Augusta St.
— Oula Miqbel
Get free naturalization advice at Sacto fair
SACRAMENTO — The Council on American-Islamic Relations will host a naturalization fair on Thursday at CAIR Sacramento Valley office, 1122 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento, from 5 to 8 p.m.
CAIR is a legal organization that works to enhance understanding of Islam, encourage dialogue, protect civil liberties, empower American Muslims, and build coalitions that promote justice and mutual understanding.
CAIR lawyers will offer free legal help with the naturalization process to any individuals interested. Spanish, Arabic, and Farsi translators will be available onsite.
Attendees of this event will learn:
• The benefits and responsibilities of citizenship.
• The requirements for applying.
• The process for applying.
• How volunteer attorneys and law students can help applicants complete the application process.
Reservations for this event are required. Register online at www.event brite.com/e/2019-naturalization-fair-pre-screening-tickets. For more information, call 916-441-6269 or email info@sacval. cair.com
— Oula Miqbel