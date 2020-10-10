Lodi police release more details in fatal stabbing

A bystander was able to disarm a man suspected in the stabbing death of his dinner companion during a shocking scene at the Lodi Black Bear Diner on Friday night, according to a post on the Lodi Police Department Facebook page.
The suspect, identified as Robert Andrino Jr., 34, of Carmichael, stayed at the scene and was ultimately transported to the San Joaquin County Jail where he was booked for murder. At this time the relationship between the suspect and victim is unknown and the motive is still under investigation, police said. The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of his family.
Just before 6 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to Black Bear Diner on Kettleman Lane on a report of a stabbing with multiple victims and the suspect still on scene. Officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds inside the restaurant. Officers conducted life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police reported.
While on scene, several witnesses identified the suspect, who was also inside the restaurant, and he was taken into custody without further incident.
At this time it appears the victim and suspect knew each other, as they were reportedly having a meal together at the restaurant. While seated at their table an altercation took place between the two and the suspect produced a knife and started stabbing the victim, according to police. During the altercation an uninvolved customer intervened and was able to take the knife away from the suspect. The man suffered a cut to his hand and was treated at a local hospital. Several witnesses were contacted at the scene and no other victims were reported or located.
The Lodi Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Kautz at 209-269-4833. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. (Please reference LPD Case #20-5751.)