Carol Marvel, a former Citizen of the Year who spent decades volunteering for various organizations in Lodi, died on Jan. 3 at the age of 97.
City Councilwoman JoAnne Mounce, who met Marvel while volunteering for the Lodi City Clerk’s office, recalls her remarkable dedication to the community.
“She was an amazing woman she committed her time to several local groups, and she really loved her community,” Mounce said.
A native of San Francisco, Marvel was known for her musical talent and philanthropic efforts and projects.
Marvel was raised in San Francisco and then graduated from Stanford University in 1946 with a degree in municipal administration. She moved to Lodi in 1961, where she was employed as a librarian for many years at the Lodi Public Library. Following her retirement, she worked part-time for the Lodi City Clerk’s office.
Throughout her life, Marvel was an active volunteer in numerous community organizations, including the Friday Nite Live series at Hutchins Street Square, where she served as a volunteer usher; the Lodi Veterans Plaza Foundation, where she served as the secretary for nine years; the Lodi High School Senior Project program, where she served as a judge for two years; the Hill House Museum, where she was a trustee; and as a volunteer and the Lodi Garden Club, where she served as the scholarship chairman for 10 years.
Former News-Sentinel columnist and Lodi resident Gwin Paden said she met Marvel through the Lodi Garden Club and recalled her friendly demeanor and warm personality.
“She was always an open and friendly person. When she served as the scholarship chair for the Garden Club she was always warm and outgoing with the students, she was never reserved or stern with them,” Paden said.
For her contributions in community service, she was recognized as the Lodi Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 2007. The following year Marvel was inducted into the Lodi Community Hall of Fame.
She was also a co-chairman for the Lodi Centennial Task Force, served for five years on the San Joaquin County election board and was a member of the Lodi Newcomers Club for many years.
Kathleen Andrade, who served as a director at the Lodi Library, worked with Marvel while she was a library clerk said she remembers her strong work ethic and outgoing personality.
“She knew so much and she was great to be around,” Andrade said. “She was a good worker, and I loved how she played the flute.”
Marvel’s lifetime passion was music and music education, and she was an active musician and concertgoer. Her main instrument was the flute, and she was the bugler at her Girl Scout camp. She also had a beautiful singing voice.
She joined the Lodi Community Band in 1961 and later the Stockton Concert Band through Delta College. Performing with both organizations, she was able to travel and perform at music halls like the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Carnegie Hall in New York, as well as performance halls in London and Hawaii.
Marvel is survived by her husband Cliff Marvel, her three sons Duncan, Doug and David Atkinson, as well as her seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held for Carol at 2 p.m. on April 5 at the Women’s Club of Lodi, 325 W. Pine St., Lodi.
Marvel had requested that friends and family celebrate her life with donations in her honor to the Lodi Community Band. People wishing to honor her legacy with donations to the LCA can contact Director Art Holton at arthur.holton@deltacollege.edu.