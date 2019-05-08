The City of Lodi is in the process of reconstructing a section of East Lockeford Street between North Main Street and North Cherokee Lane.
According to Sean Nathan, a senior civil engineer for the city, the street is being widened to add bicycle lanes, parking and a two-way turn lane.
“We’re also adding a traffic signal at Stockton and Lockeford,” Nathan said.
The project also includes installing new sidewalks, Nathan said, and removing train tracks between North Stockton and North Washington streets.
“The majority of the work will be finished by the Grape Festival in September,” Nathan said.