Lighting up Lodi: Return of light parade a celebration of community

Students from Vineyard Christian Middle School wave during the Downtown Lodi Parade of Lights on Thursday. Dec. 2, 2021

 David Witte/News-Sentinel

Lodi will officially kick-off the holiday season on Dec. 1 when a decades-old tradition of honoring loved ones lights up city hall next month.

Hospice of San Joaquin will host the Tree of Lights at Lodi City Hall, 211 W. Pine St., on Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m.