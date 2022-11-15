Lodi will officially kick-off the holiday season on Dec. 1 when a decades-old tradition of honoring loved ones lights up city hall next month.
Hospice of San Joaquin will host the Tree of Lights at Lodi City Hall, 211 W. Pine St., on Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m.
The program has been lighting communities across the county for 34 years, providing residents the opportunity to come together for one night to celebrate the lives of those who have passed away.
This will be the 29th year the tree has been lit in Lodi.
“Our Trees are ‘Trees of Life’ honoring the gift of life,” Hospice of San Joaquin CEO Rebecca Burnett said. “Each tree brings light to the dark night, as do the memories of our loved ones whose light will shine throughout the holiday season.”
There are some 1,544 lights on the the 80-foot tall tree, and each one represents the life of a loved one.
The Tree of Lights program helps those in attendance transition from grief and sorrow to remembrance and honoring.
The ceremonies have become a local tradition for both the community and individual families by offering a place where people can gather and reflect. A short ceremony will start the event, followed by the official lighting of the tree. Hospice volunteers will hand out cookies, and attendees can visit the memory board nearby to find the names of loved ones.
Hospice San Joaquin will also host Tree of Lights ceremonies in Lockeford on Nov. 26 at the Bank of the West, 13299 East Highway 88, as well as at Delta College, on the corner of Pacific and Yokuts avenues, on Nov. 22. Both ceremonies begin at 5:30 p.m.
There are seven different lights residents can purchase to remember a loved one, ranging in price from $5 for a red light or $520 for an orange light. A treetop light can be purchased for about $1,000.
Lights will be available for purchase during the ceremony, and you can purchase them online beforehand at www.hospicesj.org/events/tree-of-lights.
Immediately following the tree lighting, Downtown Lodi will be filled will trains, tractors, dancers and marching bands when the Parade of Lights hits the streets.
Presented by the Kiwanis Club of Lodi, some 80 entries participate in the parade each year that include floats, vintage cars and walking groups, all of which are vying for first, second and third-place awards.
Pacific Coast Producers will enter its always popular Christmas train adorned with lights and blasting carols from its on-board sound system.
The Lodi Fire Department will also be transporting Santa Claus atop one of its engines to close out the procession.
The parade begins at 6:17 p.m. at the corner of Sacramento and Lockeford streets, heading west down the latter to Church Street and turn left.
The procession then makes its way to Lodi Avenue, then heads north on School Street and turns right on Locust Street to return to where it began.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/lodiparade.com.
Two days later, the City of Galt will host its Lighting of the Night on Dec. 3, beginning at 4 p.m.
Activities include photos with Santa, caroling, food and hot chocolate, crafts and a holiday market.
The tree lighting is at 6:15 p.m., followed by the parade at 6:30 p.m., starting at Civic Drive and Carolina Avenue.
The parade will travel west on C Street, the south on 4th Street and east on E Steet. It will then head south on Chabolla Avenue before ending at the Galt Market parking lot.
For more information about the parade, visit cityofgalt.com/SpecialEvents.
