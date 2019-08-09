GALT — On Aug. 6, the Galt Police Department received reports from Walmart and Raley’s that the two stores received threatening calls from an unknown person.
According to police, the caller made references to the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas; Dayton, Ohio and Gilroy.
Reports were sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the department increased patrols in the areas around the two stores, police said.
However, police said there is no evidence to indicate the threats were credible.
Anyone with information is asked to call Galt Police Department at 209-366-7000.
— Wes Bowers
House destroyed in Acampo fire
ACAMPO — A family was displaced last Friday after their house on a family dairy near Lower Sacramento and Ritz roads was destroyed in a fire.
The Woodbridge Fire District responded to the blaze at about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 1, and upon arrival found the home heavily engulfed through the roof, Chief Stephen Butler said.
According to Butler, a propane tank on the property was venting and there were several downed power lines. He said the family saw the fire on the west side of the building and were able to evacuate safely.
Consumnes, Liberty and Thornton Fire districts also responded to the blaze, and were on scene until 1 a.m., Butler said.
A Facebook fundraiser has been created to help the family recover, and can be found at https://www. facebook.com/elizabeth.young.184881.
— Wes Bowers