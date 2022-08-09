Neil Young to be Lodi Unified’s next superintendent

Neil Young has completed his climb up the career ladder.
More than 20 years after taking the administrative leap from the classroom, the longtime Lodi Unified School District educator will be its next superintendent, current Superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer wrote in an email sent to parents during Tuesday’s board meeting.
“I have an update for you regarding the superintendent search. The board just announced the appointment of Neil Young to the position of associate superintendent with an effective date to be determined. The board, now in open session, is discussing the salary for that position. The board will then move to the next item, which is discussion of the new superintendent‘s salary.”
Nichols-Washer, one of the state’s longest tenured superintendents, announced in May that she will retire after the 2022-23 school year. She was named Lodi Unified’s superintendent in 2008.
Young is currently the assistant superintendent of elementary education. Young’s final year in the classroom was 2001 when he left Vinewood Elementary to become vice principal at Woodbridge Middle School.
He has served in various other roles, including principal at Elkhorn School, the district’s GATE school, director of the district’s after school program and the district’s director of personnel.
The district turned to Young without ever opening the search to outside candidates.
Last month, the board approved a selection process that gave priority to internal candidates at Washer’s request.
”The process would be to first open up the position to internal candidates, go through that process, and if that is successful, then that is the end of the process,“ Washer said. “If that does not result in an appointment, then it would be opened up to external candidates.”
