Neil Young to be Lodi Unified’s next superintendent

Neil Young will be Lodi Unified’s next superintendent.

 Courtesy photograph

Neil Young has completed his climb up the career ladder.

More than 20 years after taking the administrative leap from the classroom, the longtime Lodi Unified School District educator will be its next superintendent, current Superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer wrote in an email sent to parents during Tuesday’s board meeting.