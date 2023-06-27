After more than half a century in print media, the Lodi News-Sentinel’s publisher is saying good-bye.
Today is Glenn Stifflemire’s last day in the industry, following his retirement announcement to News-Sentinel staff last month.
A Texas native, Stifflemire published his first newspaper at the age of 29 in the central part of his home state.
During his 55 years in the media industry, he has published various community newspapers throughout the country, including operations in Missouri, Iowa, North Carolina, Louisiana and California.
Along with being a publisher, Stifflemire worked on the advertising side of newspapers, as well as in the editorial and circulation departments.
Stifflemire was the publisher of the Appeal-Democrat in Marysville when he took over duties at the News-Sentinel in 2016.
From that time on, he oversaw publishing operations at both papers, splitting his time between Lodi and Marysville every week.
He also oversaw operations at three weekly papers in Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties, along with all digital operations at each location, three shoppers and numerous specialty publications.
Stifflemire and his wife Lea, who currently reside in Ione, plan to return to Texas.
Terri Leifeste, a fellow Texan who has known Stifflemire for several years, will take over publishing duties at the News-Sentinel.
“It’s been a tough couple of years for newspapers with the pandemic, but I can’t think of anyone I’d rather be in the trenches with than Glenn,” she said. “We’re sad to see him go, but happy he’s going back to Texas to retire, and we wish him all the best happiness.”
Leifeste is currently the vice president and publisher of Santa Maria California News Media, and will manage both papers moving forward.
She began her career as a publisher in 1998 with the Ada Evening News in Oklahoma before a stint as retail advertising director at the Chicago Sun-Times a year later.
Leifeste has published papers in Texas, Illinois, South Carolina, Rhode Island, Arkansas and Missouri over the past two decades.
The two met about a dozen years ago, when Leifeste hired Stifflemire to run papers in the Texas communities of Sweetwater and Big Spring.
“He was an awesome colleague for me, and gave me great support during COVID,” she said. “I have a lot of respect for him, and he had a ton of experience that he shared with me. I knew that if he was an operating publisher, he would give 110% to do what’s best for the company and its employees.”
