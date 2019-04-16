The City of Lodi recently suffered a “significant computer system incident” that will require rebuilding of telephone and financial data from backup servers, according to a statement the city released to the News-Sentinel on Monday evening.
The problem was first discovered on April 1 and is expected to last for several more weeks until the data is restored.
City spokesperson Jeff Hood said there is no reason to believe that any personal information is at risk.
The disruption knocked several key phone lines out of service, including the non-emergency number for the Lodi Police Department, the emergency outage line for the Public Works Department, the main City Hall number (333-6800) and the main number for the finance division, Hood stated.
On Wednesday, the Lodi City Council will consider awarding a service contract for the existing telephone infrastructure so that services can be restored.
“Most of the City of Lodi phone numbers operate via Voice-Over-Internet Protocol and are affected by the computer outage,” Monday’s statement read. “The city has engaged an outside computer firm to assist in restoring services and provide additional information on the cause and scope of the outage.”
The incident has also caused a delay in processing utility bills.
“Customers will not be liable for late fees incurred due to the delay,” the statement read.
If any residents have a bill, either paper or electronic, it will be due on the date shown on the bill.
Residents with questions regarding their financial accounts are encouraged to email customerservice @lodi.gov for assistance or visit www.lodi.gov to address any concerns.
For Public Works emergencies the city urges residents to contact the department during business hours by calling 209-333-6720.
If individuals need to report any electric utility emergencies after business hours they can call 333-6766.