Lodi police at scene of standoff on Murray Street

Lodi police cars are gathered on Murray Street in Lodi during an ongoing standoff situation. Police have not released any information, but neighbors are reporting that an armed man is inside a home on the 400 block of Murray Street. (Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel)

3:15 p.m. - A standoff situation has ended peacefully on Murray Street. Lodi police have detained a suspect and are continuing to investigate the situation. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Lodi police blocked off the 400 block of Murray Street on Wednesday morning, where they were trying to convince a man and a woman to come out of a home. 

Officers at the scene declined to share any details, but a resident on nearby Calaveras Street said there was an armed man in the house. The standoff began at about 11 a.m., according to the neighbor.

A search warrant was brought to the scene just before 2 p.m. allowing officers to enter the home. A robot was sent to the front door, and the SWAT team was on the scene.

A News-Sentinel journalist at the scene reports that officers have made contact with someone inside the home and are negotiating for them to come out.

