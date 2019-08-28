3:15 p.m. - A standoff situation has ended peacefully on Murray Street. Lodi police have detained a suspect and are continuing to investigate the situation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
***
Lodi police blocked off the 400 block of Murray Street on Wednesday morning, where they were trying to convince a man and a woman to come out of a home.
Officers at the scene declined to share any details, but a resident on nearby Calaveras Street said there was an armed man in the house. The standoff began at about 11 a.m., according to the neighbor.
A search warrant was brought to the scene just before 2 p.m. allowing officers to enter the home. A robot was sent to the front door, and the SWAT team was on the scene.
A News-Sentinel journalist at the scene reports that officers have made contact with someone inside the home and are negotiating for them to come out.