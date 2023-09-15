When you walk through the front gates of the Lodi Grape Festival, you’re sure to find something to eat that will hit the spot.
From flavored funnel cakes to churros, and deep-fried Oreos to the infamous turkey legs, the Grape Festival has something good, sweet and savory for everyone.
“We don’t have any big changes in our food offerings this year,” grape Festival manager Mark Armstrong said.
“But we think we have the best food we can possibly get out there.”
Armstrong said one new addition from last year’s event — homemade pretzels covered in a variety of toppings — was immensely popular and is sure to be a hit once again.
The large pretzel can be covered in cheese sauce, sugar, or anything a festival-goer’s heart desires, he said.
While changes to the food offerings aren’t happening, Armstrong said guests will notice that there are differences to the vendor layout.
In years past, vendors have been located in a central area of the festival, typically near Carnival Row and the amusement rides.
This year, Armstrong said the vendors will be spread out through the grounds, as well as some of the eating areas.
He added that guests will probably also notice new paved aisles throughout the festival as well.
The paving project is a long-term one, Armstrong said, that will bring a more welcoming atmosphere to the grounds for all events that are there.
“We’re very excited to see what the ground is going to look like,” he said. “The park atmosphere is going to be cleaner. People won’t walk around getting their shoes all dirty.”
