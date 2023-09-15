Sampling of Grape Festival fare a tasty Sentinel tradition

Turkey legs are on the grill at the Barn Yard Grill at the Lodi Grape Festival on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

 K. CATHEY/NEWS-SENTINEL

When you walk through the front gates of the Lodi Grape Festival, you’re sure to find something to eat that will hit the spot.

From flavored funnel cakes to churros, and deep-fried Oreos to the infamous turkey legs, the Grape Festival has something good, sweet and savory for everyone.

