- 1,444 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, with 62 in Lodi. There have been 42 deaths. 889 have recovered. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org.
- 1,704 cases in Sacramento County, including 24 in Galt, 3 in Isleton, and 288 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 63 deaths. 1,288 are likely recovered.
- 26 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 15 have recovered.
- 10 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. All 10 have recovered.
- 1,090 cases in Stanislaus County, with 34 deaths. 781 have recovered.
- 4,216 cases in Alameda County, with 109 deaths.
- 1,877 cases in Contra Costa County, with 44 deaths.
- 144,356 cases in California, with 4,952 deaths.
- 2,044,572 cases in the United States, with 114,613 deaths. 547,386 have recovered.
- 7,620,750 cases worldwide, with 424,775 deaths. 3,606,402 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Friday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.