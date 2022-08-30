A busy weekend for local first responders

Lodi’s first responders had a busy weekend putting out a fire at a storage unit and searching for minors who assaulted a transient.
Lodi Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Extra Space Storage, 600 S. Cherokee Lane, at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view unlimited articles for the month, please choose this option.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
|3 months
|$39.00
|for 91 days
|6 months
|$72.00
|for 182 days
|1 year
|$132.00
|for 365 days
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view articles for the day, please choose this option.
Lodi’s first responders had a busy weekend putting out a fire at a storage unit and searching for minors who assaulted a transient.
Lodi Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Extra Space Storage, 600 S. Cherokee Lane, at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a unit fully engulfed in flames, and several others nearby in danger of being destroyed, city spokeswoman Mary Campbell said.
At least one of the units was completely destroyed, she said, and firefighters checked the others for smoke or fire damage.
Campbell said the city’s public works department used a backhoe to clean up debris after the fire was completely extinguished.
She did not know how long crews were on scene, and a damage estimate was unknown as of Monday.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
At about 7:20 p.m. the next evening, Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of an altercation between several minors and a transient man in front of the Food Maxx on the 600 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Lt. Sean Blandford said witnesses told arriving officers that the victim had been chasing a group of about six minors, when one of them stopped, raised the skateboard and struck him in the face.
The minors then fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, Blandford said.
“He was able to get up, and he walked for a bit, then laid back down on the ground,” Blandford said. “He had a possible concussion, some lacerations. He was banged up.”
The victim, 38, was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital in stable condition, he said.
Detectives are waiting to view surveillance video from the grocery store to identify the assailants, Blandford said.
They will most likely be charged with assault with a deadly weapon, he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6728.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news alerts? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily news headlines? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily sports headlines? Sign up now!
Want to check out the digital edition of Lodi News-Sentinel?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.