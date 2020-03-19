The Lodi City Council voted unanimously in support of adopting an emergency proclamation made by City Manager Steve Schwabauer during a special meeting held at Carnegie Forum on Wednesday evening.
The vote came after Schwabauer declared a local emergency on Monday as cases of coronavirus increase in the county — San Joaquin County Public Health Services reported Wednesday that there have been two deaths and 14 confirmed cases in the county.
“I declared a local emergency for the purpose of securing and receiving federal and state aid,” Schwabauer said. “I want to emphasize that the declaration was for financial purposes and not intended to imply that a significant number of lives are in danger in Lodi.”
Lodi City Attorney Janice Magdich said the vote to ratify the declaration by the city council within seven days of the proclamation was necessary to meet state legislation guidelines.
Schwabauer’s announcement comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on March 4. Following that, Newsom urged city leaders to follow suit and declare a local emergency so their cities could qualify for expanded federal and state funding.
Lodi’s vice mayor, Alan Nakanishi, applauded Schwabauer for his actions, stating he believed the city manager acted in the best interest of the city and its residents and applauded his quick action, acumen, and insight.
Schwabauer also requested the city council approve an increase in his contract authority to a maximum amount of $250,000 for the duration of the local emergency, which includes the cost for emergency food supplies and sanitizing services for city buildings that could have inhabited individuals infected with the coronavirus.
Councilman Mark Chandler asked to forgo the request and follow the proposal process the city usually uses when it solicits project proposals from vendors.
“It would depend on the emergency. If we experience something like (Hurricane) Katrina, where we must meet a public demand for essential goods like wheat, milk, or eggs, we can work with nonprofits to makes sure those goods are immediately available but anything that would we (city staff ) could be planned will be brought before council for a vote,” Schwabauer said.
According to Schwabauer, the primary purpose of the funding authorization is to ensure a funding balance is available to the city in the event of an emergency that city staff does not anticipate.
“Two weeks ago we held a city council meeting and we discussed the coronavirus briefly but I never expected that this is where we would be today. That is how quickly things would change,” Nakanishi said.
The city council must reaffirm the emergency proclamation every 30 days for it to remain in effect. At the end of each 30-day period, Schwabauer must provide the council with financial reports to provide transparency and showcase how much the city is spending to ensure residents’ safety.