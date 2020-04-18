Stephanie Silva is at war with an unseen enemy.
The 28-year old nurse and her team are on the front lines of the battle against the COVID-19 virus at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital. The medical-surgical floor is where she cares for patients who are most ill with the virus.
Every day driving to work she knows she’s putting her life — and the lives of her family — on the line. She and everyone else is acutely aware that they could easily become the next patient, despite all the precautions and protocols.
She fears less for her own life, it seems, because that’s what a nurse does. It’s her calling. She says, “I’m walking into the fire,” but acknowledges that’s the profession she chose.
While the number of COVID patients on her floor aren’t many at the moment, she finds little comfort in that. “It’s hard to drive to work and wonder if we are going to be the next epicenter,” she says.
Hospital Administrator Daniel Wolcott says — with a caveat — that the infection curve in Lodi has been flattening. But he hastens to add that it wouldn’t take much to change that. A nursing home being overrun with infections would dramatically alter the trend line. But he emphasizes the hospital is prepared for something like that, saying, “we’ve got plenty of space.”
Fear of the unknown
Silva says there was a lot of fear in the beginning because so much about the virus was unknown. Adding to that fear was the fact that test results took so long to come back, in some cases up to 10 days to confirm an infection. They didn’t know who had it and who didn’t.
“It was pretty scary for us,” she recalls. “We were fearful because there were a lot of unknowns.” But now she feels the staff has a much better understanding of what they’re dealing with and are adequately prepared to do battle when a patient arrives.
It’s a hard job, no question, but one of the most difficult parts of it is to see patients who are by themselves, alone in the hospital because no visitors are allowed at this time. That aspect of the job makes her sad. “We’re human under all the gloves and gowns,” she says.
Silva recalls one patient, a woman who was previously healthy, but tested positive for the coronavirus, arriving on her floor. “She was there for a few weeks. I could see it in her eyes, how lonely she was,” she says. Without being able to see her family members, Silva and the rest of the medical staff on the respiratory floor became her surrogate family.
“I stayed in the room with her as long as I could,” Silva said, “I even braided her hair” just to make her feel a little bit more normal. She held the woman’s hand and told her confidently, “We’ve got this.”
Knowing that she was taking the place of the woman’s family while she was in the hospital, Silva said, “It was honoring to be that person.”
Her biggest fear is bringing home the virus in her hair, on her clothes or in her lungs and giving the potentially lethal disease to her husband or toddler. It’s a fear shared by all hospital staff and first responders these days.
Silva says this whole epidemic has probably been hardest on her little daughter. When she gets home from work she disrobes in the garage and quickly runs upstairs to shower before her daughter has a chance to see her. “She doesn’t understand why I can’t just come and give her a hug,” when she gets home from work.
At the end of the day, she feels pride in the job she does and the profession of which she is a part, thinking to herself, “I kept this person alive.” She feels a sense of honor in being a nurse, knowing that she’s making a difference, helping to save lives.
Detective work
Shannon Esperson, 30, is another soldier in the fight against the pandemic, working in the emergency department (ED) at Memorial. She and her colleagues are the first to encounter COVID patients when they arrive.
She says of her department, “ED is like the detective department.” That’s because they must assess each patient, especially those showing signs of the COVID-19 virus. Depending on what they find, they “pivot” patients either to the quarantine tent outside for testing, or into the emergency room for treatment of some other ailment.
“It’s like going to war every day,” she says, “with this monster looming over us.”
She says patients arrive in various conditions, with symptoms ranging from mild to near fatal. Some come in showing extreme symptoms, which are classified as “immediate, needs resuscitation.”
Has she ever felt the situation was so dire that she felt helpless? “Oh, my god, yes,” she exclaims. “It’s painful,” she says, acknowledging that some patients cannot be saved.
It was one of those feared days when one of their own arrived in the emergency room. It was Jeff Baumbach, a nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Stockton. He had the COVID virus and did not survive.
“I was there when he was there,” says Esperson sadly. “It was one of the most emotional days with the team,” she said. “It hit home.”
Baumbach’s wife is also a nurse at Memorial Hospital.
After everyone had done what they could, Esperson says she watched as one of her co-workers fell into the arms of another co-worker.” They cried together.
The outpouring of love and support by the community has been overwhelming to Esperson and her team. “Everybody out there is touching us,” with their kindness.
Emotions running high
Esperson finds that she is almost always on the edge of emotion these days because the job requires her to limit contact with others. She gets emotional when talking about how she just wants to hug her parents, but cannot for fear of infecting them. “I miss my family,” she says. She does online “Zoom chats” with them when she can, but that’s hardly a substitute for being able to see and touch them in person. Adding to her sorrow was the fact that she couldn’t be with her grandma on her birthday.
Feelings are also on edge when she and her team have to “swab” one of their co-workers, hoping and praying they won’t become one of their patients. She hates seeing them when they are in such a vulnerable position.
However, a point of frustration for her is seeing others who aren’t necessarily following the social distancing orders. She recalls shopping one day and seeing a mother and her four children together. She fears for the children, that they may get infected during such an outing, but understands that some parents have no choice but to take their children along. “What’s a mom to do?” if there’s no one else to watch the kids while she’s gone, she asks rhetorically.
Esperson and her fellow nurses currently work 12-hour shifts, plus a half hour for lunch. Their schedule will likely change — dramatically — if a patient surge materializes over the next few weeks or months. Right now, with only 12 hours to fit in sleep and home chores, she and her co-workers go to the store only to find empty shelves.
One time she couldn’t find eggs to buy after visiting five different grocery stores. To remedy that situation in the future, she bought some chickens and planted a garden. She also finds gardening therapeutic.
The battle against this epidemic has taken an emotional toll on Esperson and many of her colleagues. Sometimes she goes home and cries, she says, then sits down with a glass of wine to unwind and reflect back on the day.
The coronavirus has changed virtually everything, she says, from the way she and her team encounter patients, how they assess them, and, ultimately, how they treat them. It’s also made her appreciate her team members much more. “We’re all in this club,” she says of being a nurse.
What’s more, she says she “won’t take physical touch for granted anymore.” Thinking of her family who live in Rio Vista, she says, “My mom misses me bad.”
The gnawing question for everyone is when will the emergency end. “How long will it go?” Esperson wonders. The fear of the unknown and having to be in a constant state of readiness wears on everyone. “We’re getting ready for a wave to hit,” she says, not knowing if or when one will strike.
There’s one thing that both Silva and Esperson agree on: they are appreciative of working at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital, and respect the job the administration has done getting supplies and equipment for the battle before them.
And they both are honored with their profession.
“I’ve never been more proud to be a nurse,” Stephanie Silva says.
Steve Mann is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at about lodi@gmail.com.