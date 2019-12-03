STOCKTON — One of four men suspected in the murder of a Lodi doctor will be spending more than a dozen years in prison.
Raymond Austin Jacquett, 26, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison by Judge Lauren Thomasson in San Joaquin County Superior Court Monday morning for his role in the 2018 murder of Thomas Shock.
Jacquett was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury in July, and faced 25 years to life in prison.
Shock’s wife Nancy read a prepared statement during Jacquett’s sentencing, family friend Marty Weybret said.
In addition, county victims’ advocate Jessica Vanover read statements from Shock’s eldest son Tracy, as well as Shock’s sister Jane Bowse.
Tracy Shock described in detail his father’s love, his community service and the care he gave his patients, Weybret said.
“When you wake up in your jail cell thinking about what you did, I want you to know about the man you took from all of us,” the statement read.
Authorities said Jacquett was the getaway driver in the Aug. 1, 2018 murder of Shock, a retired podiatrist who was shot and killed in the doorway of his Rivergate neighborhood home by three other men.
Jacquett was arrested on Sept. 26 in Sacramento, and Robert Elmo Lee, Mallory Stewart and Christopher Costello were arrested shortly thereafter.
All four men were charged with suspicion of murder, murder for financial gain and murder with the intent to kill while lying in wait.
According to a warrant released by the court last year, Lee’s wife Bonnie, who died in 2016, had seen Shock for an ingrown toenail in 2011. The warrant referred to a complaint filed against Shock to the California Board of Podiatric Medicine regarding his treatment of a patient identified by the initials “B.L., and alleged that Shock’s “substandard care” led to part of her foot being amputated in 2012.
During the investigation into Shock’s death, a local man told detectives he knew Lee for years, and that he blamed the doctor for his wife’s death.
Lee, 80, told detectives he was glad Shock was dead, but denied involvement in his murder. However, he could not explain how a medical document and complaint against Shock that had been in his possession ended up at the doctor’s house the night of his murder, the warrant said.
Lee and Costello, 27, are expected to appear before Thomasson next Monday for a confirmation hearing, in which prosecutors and defense attorneys will declare they are ready for a jury trial.
Stewart, 28, will appear before Thomasson on Jan. 10 for jury trial assignment.