A woman showed up at a Lodi hospital with a gunshot wound in her face on Thursday.
According to an ABC10 report, Lodi police are investigating after the woman arrived at Lodi Memorial Hospital, alert and responsive, at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, along with reports of a man with a gun at the intersection of Elm Street and Central Avenue.
According to the report, the woman was transported to San Joaquin General Hospital in Stockton.
One person on social media said a man on a bike fired six or seven rounds.
