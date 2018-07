Lodi Lake center of July Fourth fun

Grills sizzled as the smell of pancakes and sausage filled the air during the 49th annual Lodi Kiwanis Club Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast at Lodi Lake on Wednesday morning. The Kiwanis area of Lodi Lake was filled with hundreds of families mingling and enjoying a delicious pancake breakfast while Kiwanis Club members flipped pancakes and served butter, syrup, beverages and sausages to the masses. On the other side of the park gate, there was a along line of hungry people waiting for their chance to get a stack of pancakes. The line stretched all the way from the park’s entrance to Laurel Avenue.