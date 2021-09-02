The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2020 results last month, and the data shows that Lodi’s population has increased by about 6.7% over the last decade.
For the April 1, 2020 Census, Lodi’s population was 66,348, an increase from 62,134 in 2010.
The Census not only keeps track of total populations in cities, counties and states, but breaks down ethnic demographics as well.
In Lodi, Caucasians make up the largest demographic at 62.1%, while Caucasians who are not Hispanic or Latino account for 47.7% of the population. However, the Hispanic and Latino communities are close behind at 37.8% of the population.
Multi-racial residents account for 17.2% of the population, and saw the largest increase since 2010, when they made up just 2.2% of residents.
The number of Caucasian residents increased from 53.4%, and Hispanics and Latinos saw the smallest increase from 36.4% in 2010.
Broken down by age, 50.2% of the city’s residents are between 18 and 64, while 27.8% are between 6 and 18. Residents 65 and older make up 14.2%.
With a population of 66,348, Lodi’s five city council districts should each have about 13,269 residents each once the redistricting process is complete and a new district map is adopted April 17.
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said he wasn’t surprised with the numbers.
“The data does seem fairly consistent with our historical growth pattern,” he said. “There was a drop in our population estimate numbers for 2019, which doesn’t surprise me because I always thought they were a little high.”
The Census Bureau estimated Lodi’s 2019 population was 67,586. Schwabauer said he was uncertain how the agency came up with the number.
Schwabauer said he could not comment on demographic computations because he had not yet seen that breakdown.
San Joaquin County’s population as a whole increased by 13.7%, according to Census data, which now stands at 779,233, up from 685,306 a decade ago.
Caucasians also make up most of the population at 66.1%, although Caucasians who are not Latino or Hispanic account for 30.5%. Hispanics and Latinos make up 42% of the county’s residents.
Residents between the ages of 18 and 64 account for 53.2% of the county’s population, those between 6 and 18 make up 26.8%, while those older than 65 account for 13.1%.
Galt’s population increased by about 7.3%, with a population of 25,383 last year. Its Caucasian population makes up the majority of residents at 78.4%, up from 48.7% in 2010. Caucasians who are not Hispanic or Latino account for 46.5%, while Hispanics and Latinos make up 42.5% of the population.
Multi-racial residents also increased in Galt, from 2.8% 10 years ago to 6.4%, as did Black residents, which increased from 2.8% in 2010 to 6.4% last year. Adults between 18 and 64 years old make up 55.4% of the city’s population, and children ages 6-18 make up 26%. Residents older than 65 account for 12.8%.
Last month’s results release was a “legacy” format, meaning other breakdowns, such as economics, housing and health, are currently being built by each state.
Final census results with all breakdowns should be released in late October.
To view current population statistics, visit www.census.gov/data/data-tools/quick-facts.html.