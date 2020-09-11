LODI — The Lodi Eagles No. 848 will host a benefit drive-thru dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at the Eagles Hall, 217 E. Lockeford St., Lodi. Dinner includes barbecued ribs, corn on the cob, beans with bacon and Genova bread for $12.
For more information or to make a reservation, call Michele Myers at 209-327-1667 by Tuesday, Sept. 22.
— Wes Bowers
Salvation Army to host lunch pick-up
LODI — The Lodi branch of the Salvation Army will host a tri-tip sandwich lunch pick-up at its 525 W. Lockefrod St. location from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Due to social distancing, tickets must be purchased in advance at www.lodilunch.org. Tickets are $12 each.
Funds will be used for Salvation Army programs, and the organization is hoping to raise $5,000 to make up for lost fundraising efforts due to COVID-19. Donations may be made at www.lodilunch.org.
— Wes Bowers
Mosquito district to spray near Lodi
LODI — Due to increased numbers of adult mosquitoes or detection of West Nile virus, the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct ground spraying near Lodi.
The spraying for adult mosquito control using Evergreen 5-25 and/or DeltaGard is scheduled between 7:25 and 10 p.m. today in rural southwest Lodi, in the area bounded by Highway 12, Rio Blanco Road, Interstate 5 and White Slough.
Additional ground spraying will be conducted at the same time in the Delta, in a portion of Terminous Tract that includes Tower Park Marina, founded by Highway 12, North Peatland Road and Potato Road.
If weather prevents spraying today, both areas will be sprayed between 7:25 and 10 p.m. Friday.
For more information, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— K. Cathey