City of Lodi officials said this year’s Independence Day celebration was a success, although attendance appeared to be down from previous years.
Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services director Christina Jaromay said about 3,000 people came out to watch fireworks and enjoy the park at the annual Fourth of July at Lodi Lake event Monday.
“(Lighter attendance) is probably because of the day of the week,” Jaromay said. “Usually when people have to go to work the next day, they don’t want to be out late watching fireworks because they have to get up early.”
The fireworks show began around 9 p.m. Monday and lasted nearly 25 minutes. Jaromay said guests in attendance told parks staff that they enjoyed the “water feature” portion of the show in which “balls of fire” landed on the water in the lake.
The annual Lodi Lake event kicked off at 7 a.m. with the return of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi’s annual pancake breakfast.
Lodi Lake was then opened to the public at noon. Jaromay said snow cone treats were very popular during the whole event, as were slices of pizza and corn on the cob.
There were no incidents or problems, she said, adding everyone had a great time.
“The event was good,” she said. “There were lots of comments from people on what a good show it was. People were just happy to be out and able to have picnics or enjoy the lake.”
There was, however, one incident outside the event in which Lodi Police Department officers responded.
Officer Sean Blandford said an altercation occurred between protesters and event patrons at about 9 a.m. outside the main entry gates.
Local grassroots organization Progressive Unity announced on social media last week that it planned to protest for abortion rights on July 4 outside the Lodi Stadium 12 theater at 6 p.m.
Blandford on Tuesday said it appeared the group realized no one was in Downtown Lodi at that time, and it decided to march to Lodi Lake.
He said the group marched in front of the event’s main entrance for about two hours before an attendee exited the park to confront them.
The event attendee, an adult woman, entered into an argument with a teenage girl, Blandford said. After several words were exchanged, the teen was joined by her mother, and the attendee was joined by her daughter.
Officers were called to the scene, and both parties claimed they were the victims of a battery, he said.
“Initially the two pairs wanted to place each other under citizens arrest,” he said. “When they realized what that would entail, they settled on filling out misdemeanor complaint forms against each other.”
Other than the confrontation, Blandford said there were no major incidents in Lodi during the night.
He said officers responded to 60 complaints of illegal fireworks, a decrease from 132 made last year.
However, he said the number of illegal fireworks complaints could be larger, as many reports that come in each year through the department’s online reporting system provide only a vague description of where activity is occurring.
The 60 that officers responded to this year provided locations down to city blocks, he said.
“And after years of people reporting, a lot of people just aren’t calling them in anymore,” he said. “I think a lot of people are either tired of calling or they’ve figured they’ll just deal with it.”
Lodi Animal Services staff said they recovered a record low number of animals that were spooked by the holiday festivities.
Officer Jennifer Bender, animal services supervisor, said staff found just two dogs on July 4, and another two on Tuesday. She said staff expects to have less than 10 escaped strays in the Lodi Animal Shelter by the weekend.
A total of nine animals were recovered last year, she said.
“I think what helped was that the Fourth was on a Monday,” she said. “When the holiday isn’t on a weekend evening, more people tend to stay home with their pets and make sure they’re secured.”
Bender added that over the years, residents have begun to be more prepared for the holiday and have taken precautions earlier to protect their animals from the noise generated by fireworks.
“The word’s getting out there,” she said. “On social media, there are tips all over on how to secure outdoor fencing or your pets’ crates so that they don’t escape.”
If you think your animal escaped during the evening of July 4, contact animal services at 209-333-6741. You can also visit the animal shelter at 1345 W. Kettleman Lane Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shelter is closed for lunch every day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.