- 487 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 22 deaths. San Joaquin County shares a breakdown of cases by location and demographics in a weekly report each Friday. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests.
- 987 cases in Sacramento County, including 11 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 166 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 41 deaths: 22 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 4 in Citrus Heights, 2 in Rancho Cordova and 10 in the unincorporated county. 13 patients are 17 or younger, 428 patients are ages 18 to 49, 245 patients are 50 to 64, and 301 patients are 65 or older.
- 13 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 9 have recovered. 1 patient is 17 or younger, 4 patients are ages 18 to 49, 1 patient is 50 to 64, and 7 patients are 65 or older.
- 8 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 5 have recovered.
- 258 cases in Stanislaus County, with 5 deaths. 170 have recovered.
- 1,350 cases in Alameda County, with 46 deaths. 23 patients are 17 or younger, 669 patients are ages 18 to 50, 446 patients are ages 51 to 70, and 208 patients are 71 or older. The ages of 4 patients are unknown.
- 770 cases in Contra Costa County, with 23 deaths. 34 patients are 20 or younger, 504 patients are ages 21 to 60, 174 patients are ages 61 to 80, and 57 patients are 81 or older.
- 39,010 cases in California, with 1,514 deaths.
- 866,646 cases in the United States, with 49,759 deaths. 79,938 have recovered.
- 2,703,615 cases worldwide, with 190,303 deaths. 737,864 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Thursday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.