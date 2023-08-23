ACAMPO — The American Steel Car Club will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. today at the Lodi Moose Lodge, 3824 E. Woodbridge Road, Acampo. New members are welcome.
For more information, call Bill at 209-649-2524 or Marty at 209-601-9940.
— Wes Bowers
Delta Leadership Foundation to host annual awards dinner
WALNUT GROVE — The Delta Leadership Foundation will host the 2023 Delta Champion Awards Dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Grand Island Vineyards, 12484 Highway 160, in Walnut Grove.
The foundation will recognize the following people for their outstanding achievement for the Delta region:
• Kathy Leighton, Byron-area community volunteer (recognized posthumously).
• Rich Turner, Soundings magazine and longtime Delta photographer.
• Don Nottoli, longtime Sacramento County Supervisor representing the Delta.
• Isleton Chamber of Commerce/Jean Yokotobi and Suzanne Black, Delta Life publishers.
• Dante Nomellini Sr. and Thomas Zuckerman, who have more than 50 years of effort defending Delta water as counsels to Central Delta Water Agency.
Tickets are $65 and can be purchased online at www.tinyurl.com/DeltaAwards2023.
For more information, visit www.deltaregionalfoundation.org.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County supervisors seek committee volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions:
• Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee — Two board appointments.
• Lodi Community Center Advisory Board — One at-large representative and one low-income representative.
• Workforce Development Board — One labor organization representative.
The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 15. Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the Oct. 24 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, Stockton; online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees; by emailing committees@sjgov.org; or by calling 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers
Sac County D.A. accepting student applications for upcoming youth academy
SACRAMENTO — Student applications are now being accepted for the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Youth Academy
High school students will have the opportunity to learn about gun violence and gangs, social media safety and cybercrimes, human trafficking, dating violence and stalking, crime scene investigation, mock trial and more.
Sessions will be held via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays from Sept. 26 to Dec. 122, or in person from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14. In-person sessions will be held in the Wackford Valley Oak Ballroom, 9014 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove.
The program is offered in partnership with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento County Probation Department, Sacramento County Public Defender’s Office, and the Sacramento, Rancho Cordova, Elk Grove and Galt police departments.
The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept 15. Students must submit a completed application at www.sacda.org. For more information, email youthprograms@sacda.org.
— News-Sentinel Staff
