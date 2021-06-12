Independence sends off graduating seniors

In her speech to classmates Friday morning, Independence School senior Makayla Casper said the Class of 2021 was about to experience the first day of the rest of their lives.
“This is not just another average day,” she said. “Because after today, we begin a full new chapter of our lives. So much is about to change, no matter which path you have decided or will decide to follow. We have been preparing our whole lives for this and this moment, and we are ready.”
Standing on the sidelines of the Tokay High School stadium with 84 other graduating seniors, Casper, the school’s valedictorian, said even though the 2020-21 school year was filed with uncertainty and disappointment, they were able to overcome an unimaginable amount of hardships and prioritize the future.
“We got through it all, and for me personally, being separated from the people I love due to the pandemic has been such a huge hardship for me, as I’m sure it has been for all of you,” she said. “We may have felt lonely and discouraged at times, but we also had goals. And we didn’t let those things interfere with our goals and our future.”
The Independence graduation ceremony on Friday was the last of Lodi Unified School District’s events to say good-bye to the Class of 2021.
Principal Dominee Kimball said she can’t start each day of school without saying good morning to her staff and students, but Friday was not a good morning. It was not a great morning, either, she said.
It was an “awesome” morning.
“Even a pandemic could not stop you from reaching your goals,” Kimball said. “Because it’s all about today. You are here. We are here. We are here to celebrate you in person.”
Like the district’s seven high schools, Independence was holding an in-person ceremony for the first time since 2019. The 2020 ceremonies at Independence and the seven high schools were virtual and drive-through last year after health and safety guidelines discouraged gathering in large groups.
On Friday, students and staff were spaced six feet apart on the field, and even families in attendance kept distances between themselves in the bleachers.
Kimball said since last June, she met with 511 students in grades K-12 to ask why they wanted to enroll at Independence. She also asked them what they wanted to do with their lives if she were to give them $2 million.
The answers, she said, were amazing, as replies were everything from wanting to be a welder, to a teacher, to a doctor, to a mechanic, to an engineer.
“But it was always the same sentence starter. ‘I want to be,’” she said. “As each student gave a voice to their dreams, I would write down their answers. We would dialogue about the necessity of obtaining a high school diploma and their immediate goal. You have reached one goal, and you are now headed to your next goal. Life after high school. Life after COVID.”
Kimball told her students that on the first day she met them, they gave her the gift of themselves. She and the Independence staff gave the Class of 2021 the gift of having the opportunity to grow, earn a diploma and be on the way to making their dreams reality, she said.
“I have one last gift for you,” she told seniors. “It’s you. You are my gift to you. What you have become this year and what you are planning to become beyond this year. Be present, be your authentic self, be you. Be the best you.”
Casper said she applauded the 85 students who make up the Class of 2021 for making it through a junior year and senior year no one could have ever imagined.
“I wish each and every one of you a happy and healthy future,” she said. “I hope you all have the determination to achieve every goal you have in life and that you look back at your high school years with pride on yourself for everything you have accomplished.”