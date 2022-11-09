Despite opposition from neighbors and members of the county's agricultural community, a hospital that focuses on women's health and birthing to be located on the southern edge of Lodi has been given permission to move forward.

The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the site development agreement and environmental impact report for the Gill Women's Medical Center, a 42.4-acre health center to be built on the east side of West Lane and 450 feet north of Eight Mile Road.