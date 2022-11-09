Despite opposition from neighbors and members of the county's agricultural community, a hospital that focuses on women's health and birthing to be located on the southern edge of Lodi has been given permission to move forward.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the site development agreement and environmental impact report for the Gill Women's Medical Center, a 42.4-acre health center to be built on the east side of West Lane and 450 feet north of Eight Mile Road.
Brett Jolley, the Stockton attorney representing Drs Param and Jasbir Gill, said Tuesday's meeting marked a three-year crescendo building up to approval.
“This hospital realizes their vision to expand the availability of cutting edge women's medical care in the county, which is sorely needed,” he said. “The Gills are not just physicians, they're farmers. They've approached this project not only as physicians, but with the sensitivity of farmers and folks who live and farm ion that community.”
Many in the Lodi agriculture community disputed Jolley's statement that the Gills were farmers, and said if they were, the couple would not build a health care facility where they have proposed.
Pat Blodgett said farmers today face water shortages, contaminated wells, and the paving over of the soil, adding the Gills were merely landowners who do not understand what the ag community's hardships.
“If they were real farmers, they would agree, and never ever propose such a plan, ever,” she said. “The stress on farmers in this area is not okay. Why would anyone in the so-called planing department allow a hospital, let alone a birth center, be built in a farming area? Bad planning on the Gills (part).”
Liz Nicolini, whose family has owned nearby land for several generations, said ile the ag community does not dispute more hospitals are needed in the county, the proposed site was not the best location.
She added that she and her neighbors were upset with the county for not providing any advance notice that the Gills planned to build the facility.
“The majority of residents in this neighborhood don't want this project,” she said. “We voted you in to represent us, and that's what we expect you to do. Not one of you approached us and asked us what we wanted. We never received a survey or opinion poll. We were never given a notice by mail that said this was coming. we just heard it by word of mouth. I have to say, you have failed because no one has reached out to us.”
Community development staff said said notices about proposed projects are typically sent 1,400 feet from the edges of the property in question. In addition, notices are sent to anyone who wants to be on the community development department's notification list, or anyone who provided staff with an email, staff said.
Jolley said alternative locations – specifically at Eight Mile Road and Interstate 5 – were also in areas zoned for agriculture. The I-5 site would have to be annexed in order to build a hospital, he said, adding the City of Stockton had plans to develop the land in about 30 years.
“As the EIR explains, the grapes on site use 80 acre feet of water,” he said. “The project will end up using 42 acre feet of water. That's because municipal water use is substantially lower than ag use. impacts to ag in terms of water are simply unfounded. The Gills own most land immediately adjacent to hospital. This hypothetical farmer going to be affected right next to project doesn't exist.”
Dr. Alicia Russell, the head of the obstetrics department at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, said the Gills will provide a facility that currently does not exist in the San Joaquin, Calaveras, Amador and Stanislaus county areas.
“Lodi continues to grow and we are seeing housing popping up everywhere,” she said. “But we are regularly seeing delays in our patient care, both in ERs and in birthing units. This project is a commitment to the people in this community to provide the top-notch car we have been. This is going to provide jobs for communities and bring doctors, nurses and midwives to the community.
The project would be built in two phases, with the first to include a 36,000-square-foot single story hospital with 12 beds, an emergency room, labor and delivery units, emergent medicine department and outpatient surgery services.
Construction on this first phase would begin in 2024.
The second phase would include a three-story, 140,000-square-foot full service hospital with 100 beds and an emergency helicopter landing area, as well as a two-story, 60,000-square-foot medical office building.
This phase of the project is expected to begin in 2030, according to the community development department.
Papapavlos co-owner Jennifer Pappas recalled how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the county's healthcare, as there were not enough beds available for standard treatment because hospitals were caring for those who contracted the virus.
She also noted the number of housing projects being developed in Lodi, questioning how the county's seven existing hospitals will serve the influx of residents.
“It is irresponsible to continue building more homes when there are not enough hospital beds in the county,” she said. “Our hospital bed capacity and services have not kept up with our population growth, and it must be in the forefront of all of our minds. Why are we OK with our community being underserved in the area of critical health infrastructure, which should be a priority in our community.”
Supervisors explained to project opponents that the hospital is fully-funded by the Gills, and will be built on their land.
They added that while they understand the ag community's concerns, there was a severe lack of women's health care services in the county, and the project will provide those resources.
“We've been looking at this project for three years, staff has done a amazing job, and I think this hospital makes total sense, especially where its located,” Supervisor Carlos Villapudua said. “It's going to serve two communities, and there s definitely a need for health care. It's the perfect project. I understand the farm community is upset, but the Gills will provide jobs and take care of the women and children in the community.”
Supervisors Kathy Miller noted that women in San Joaquin County who need special services such as invitro fertilization services must travel outside the county for treatment, adding the project meets all the county's requirements, and that the Gills have gine above and beyond to mitigate agricultural concerns.
“It's absolutely inexcusable the level of women's health care we provide in this county,” she said. “This is an opportunity to make a difference in this county and move the needle on this. It's very easy for people to say 'oh well, we think we need a hospital, we just don't want it here.' That's not how it works. This is not a government hospital. These are private developers who have ascertained this is the best location that will serve the two communities and the east side of the county.”
Chair Chuck Winn said a mixed use development totaling 343 acres that includes more than 1,100 homes and a school is proposed across the street from the hospital, within the city limits of Stockton, yet the ag community was raising a fuss about it.
“This is a project that is desperately needed,” he said. “The central valley is at a disadvantage, and therefore one of things we are forced to do is make the best of the resources we have.
