As the COVID-19 coronavirus has spread through California and the number of cases in San Joaquin County rose to 25 on Friday, the state has issued tighter and tighter restrictions on gatherings.
For mortuaries and cemeteries, that has meant making big changes in a short amount of time.
Cherokee Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematorium started by limiting the number of people at a service to 10, then dropped it again the next day.
As of Friday, Cherokee was allowing no more than two family members into the office for funeral planning, and nobody was allowed to attend graveside services or committal services (where the funeral is held elsewhere and the casket is buried at Cherokee’s cemetery).
“We will be receiving scheduled direct or immediate burials only. The families can come to the cemetery, but will not be allowed to exit cars, and pall bearers will not be utilized in transferring the casket to the gravesite,” said Walt Scheffer, president of Cherokee Memorial.
“Once the gravesite has been completely covered, if family wants to stay through that they can, and once our workers are out of the area, then they can approach the grave and do whatever they want.”
Scheffer said the biggest difficulty through all of this has been the flow of information — both into his office and out of it. As information comes to him from state authorities, the state industry association and health officials, he tries to relay the new guidelines to other funeral homes that use the Cherokee cemetery, and to family members trying to make arrangements.
“We are trying to do our part to keep everybody safe,” Scheffer said. “This is ever-changing. We’re doing what we’re being told to do.”
Over at Collins Family Funeral Home in Downtown Lodi, owner Michael Collins said his company has also had to adjust to the fast-paced changes coming in.
“We had funerals already scheduled, and we’ve been working with families to accommodate the restrictions as they’ve changed,” Collins said. “We’ve also worked with cemeteries to work within their guidelines. Next week they’re not doing gravesite service at all.”
Collins is limiting viewing to 10 people, and he is monitoring the limitations day to day.
“The hardship isn’t for us, the hardship is for the families,” Collins said. “They don’t get the closure they deserve, or the recognition, and for a lot of families, especially those that are involved in the church, the funeral is a very important event.”
Scheffer said Cherokee Memorial is also restricting viewings at its mortuary, allowing two people inside for what he called “I.D. viewings” for short periods of time.
“We currently have multiple services that were scheduled before these orders went into effect, and we’ll allow those services to continue as they were set up,” Scheffer said. “Over the course of the next week, those will kind of finish up. We want to honor that.”
Both Collins and Scheffer said that for the most part, families haven’t been happy, but they have been understanding. Cherokee’s Vineyard Chapel holds about 260 people, but Cherokee has removed all but a few chairs to keep the numbers down. He added that private broadcast, normally a paid service, is being offered for free during the pandemic to hopefully limit the numbers of people in close contact with each other.
“Once this is all lifted, we’re letting every family know that if they want to have full military honors at gravesite, or memorial in our chapel, we accommodate all those families with no charge,” Scheffer said. “It’s the right thing to do. We want to do everything we can. Everybody has taken a hit on this.”
Collins said he appreciated how his clients are taking the changes.
“I haven’t had anyone be overly irate,” he said. “Most people understand the restrictions are to protect the community.”