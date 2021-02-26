Blowing dust as a result of gusty winds has prompted local air pollution officials to issue a health cautionary statement tonight through Saturday evening for San Joaquin County and much of the southern Central Valley.
A low pressure system will generate gusty northwesterly winds as it moves across the region tonight through tomorrow, according to a press release from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. Winds will begin increasing in the northern and western parts of the Valley tonight and then spread across the rest of the Valley through tomorrow evening.
The gusty winds will cause localized blowing dust in areas where soils are exceptionally dry, creating unhealthy concentrations of particulate matter. Exposure to particulate pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase the risk of respiratory infections, the district said.
Anyone with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of particulate exposure. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion, depending on their local conditions.
For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call 209-557-6400.