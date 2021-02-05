STOCKTON — San Joaquin County residents who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can now submit their contact information through an online interest form to be notified when doses are available for their tier.
The COVID Vaccine Interest Form is available at www.sjready.org.
“We have heard from individuals in our community who are eager to receive the vaccine and they would like a way to provide their information,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park said. “We are hopeful this will help us organize and coordinate our efforts to distribute the vaccine according to the outlined phases.”
The form takes about five minutes to complete and asks for basic information including name, email and ZIP code, as well as information relating to which vaccination phase or tier the individual is in.
At the end of the process, the individual will receive a confirmation number, which should be saved to register for future events.
Anyone with questions, or who needs assistance completing the form or registering for vaccine events, can call 211.
“The county is working to provide vaccines to our residents and this registration form will allow us to quickly reach out to those that are eligible and get them an appointment at a later date by contacting them directly through email or by phone,” said Tom Patti, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors.
Individuals without a home address may use the address of any San Joaquin County-based organization that has provided them support services in the past. If no other address is available, individuals may use the main San Joaquin County Public Health Services location: 1601 E. Hazelton Ave, Stockton, CA 95205.
If an individual does not have an email address or text-capable cellphone, they may use the information of a caregiver, family member or friend.
Vaccination appointments, while still limited, are being expanded to some in Phase 1B Tier 1 in the coming days and weeks.
Priority groups, as laid out by the California Department of Public Health, will be used to make appointments.
“We encourage everyone to be patient with us as we work through the phases and distribute the vaccine to those who are eligible within the current phase,” Park said.
If other vaccine events are available to eligible residents, they should take advantage of those opportunities and not wait to be contacted by the county, officials said.
Completing the interest form will allow San Joaquin County officials to contact residents directly when an event is scheduled for their priority group. Filling out the form does not place a resident ahead of someone in a higher priority group.
The State of California is developing a similar system, myturn.ca.gov, but it is not yet operational in much of the state.
For more information, including other vaccine providers within San Joaquin County, visit www.sjready.org.
Sutter Health expands vaccination to patients 65 and older
As of Thursday, Sutter Health patients 65 and older can scheduled COVID-19 vaccination through the health care system throughout Northern California.
Sutter has worked quickly to expand COVID-19 vaccination rollout, including scaling up large-scale vaccination clinics across Northern California. Several are already operational.
“We are rolling up our sleeves so more patients can roll up theirs. At this time, we are prioritizing our patients who are 65-plus years of age and community health care workers. These populations are at greatest risk, according to CDC guidance,” the health care provider said in a statement. “... As vaccine supply expands, we will broaden eligibility and notify our patients.”
To schedule an appointment, use Sutter Health’s online patient portal, called My Health Online, or call the hotline at 844-987-6115. The call center is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Patients should allow for longer than normal wait times due to high call volume. Not everyone who is eligible may be able to get an immediate appointment.
Sutter Health members should not contact their doctor to schedule a vaccination; they are unable to book appointments or provide scheduling exceptions.
For more information, visit www.sutterhealth.org.